1/1
Olympia "Olly" Limone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olympia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 84 of Medford passed away on Thursday, November 19th, at home surrounded by her family. Olly was born in Boston on July 28th, 1936 to the late Peter and Rose Condelli. Olly was raised in the West End of Boston and lived most of her life in Medford. Prior to starting a family, Olly was an accomplished seamstress and continued to sew throughout her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, most especially with her friends from St. Francis Parish. Olly was the beloved wife of the late Peter J. Limone. Loving father of Peter A. Limone and his wife Jeana, Paul D. Limone and his wife Joan, Carolyn Zenga, and Janine Arria and her husband Anthony. Proud grandmother of Krysta Bertolini and her husband Mike, Lia Limone, Peter Limone and his wife Tugce, Paul, Jenna and Nicole Limone, Rachelle Destefano and her husband Rino, Julie Zenga, Peter and Christina Arria. Cherished great-grandmother of Olivia and James Destefano and Melania Bertolini. Dear brother of Bernie Condelli and his wife Nancy, the late Mary Finocchiaro and her surviving husband Sonny, the late Millie Zucco and her surviving husband Phil and the late Rosalie Zucco. Olly also leaves behind her devoted and compassionate caregiver, Lisa A. Johnson. Survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford on Monday, November 23rd at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., Medford from 9-11AM. Social distancing protocols will be in effect for those who feel comfortable attending. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, West Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Olympia's name to Arlington Catholic High School, Development Office, 16 Medford St. Arlington, MA 02474.



View the online memorial for Olympia "Olly" Limone

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dello Russo Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 21, 2020
Such a strong loving woman, she will be deeply missed, with much love-
James & Maryluz MacKay
Friend
November 21, 2020
The FTD Beautiful Spirit Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 21, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
James MacKay
November 21, 2020
Peter, Paul, Carolyn and Janine,
So sorry to hear of your moms passing. This has really been a trying year. Find comfort in knowing that she is reunited with your dad. All the Ghilonis are praying for all of you and your families.
Janine McGonagle
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved