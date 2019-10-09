|
83, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Colonial Poplin Nursing Home in Fremont, NH, after a period of declining health. He was born September 13, 1936 in Charlestown, MA. son of the late Orris Boardman Larrabee and Jean M. (Morrill) Larrabee.
Wes grew up in Boston, MA, the only son of four children in his family. On June 3, 1956, he married the love of his life, Margaret Helen Glavin. From that point on, to everyone, they became Wes and Marg. They were longtime active residents in Raymond, NH raising their four children. Wes served the town as both a full time and part time police officer, receiving his training at the Academy at Pease. He bought and ran Raymond Building Supply for a time. Wes was also employed at the Raymond Tannery, the Town of Hooksett in maintenance, was a machinist at PK Lindsey's in Deerfield and at Foulton Brush in Manchester.
Wes was active with the Raymond Youth Athletic Association for years. He will be remembered for his outgoing social personality. He and Marg enjoyed times with their family and friends, especially the nights spent at Happy Feet Square Dance and going 10 pin bowling.
He was predeceased by his wife in 1997, his son, Wesley Larrabee in 1973 and three sisters, Myrtle Syria, Luzella Malette and Barbara Bailey.
Wes is survived by his three children, Jean, Joan and Rusty, daughter-in-law, Pamela Larrabee, four grandchildren, Heather, Wesley, Wayne and Samantha, 4 great-grandchildren, Lukas, Shane, Jaxon and Adeline, and several nieces and nephews.
Per the wishes of Wes, services will be held within 24 hours of his passing.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 3:00-4:00 PM at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond, NH
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
Burial was private for the family in the New Pine Grove Cemetery, Raymond, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Colonial Poplin Employee Appreciation Committee, 442 Main St., Fremont, NH 03044
