passed on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born to the union of Maria Pilar Robles Mancebo and Desiderio Mancebo on October 19, 1941, in San Perdro De Mercoris, Dominican Republic.
Oscar attended high school and college in the Dominican Republic. While in college he worked as an administrative assistant for Hector Trujillo, the President of the Dominican Republic, whom he met when he served as a volunteer on the president's campaign. Oscar was in his first year of medical school when his father died. He left medical school and moved to the United States so that he could support his mother and five younger siblings. For several years, he worked as a controller at Morgan Memorial, later transitioning to the medical field employed as a Cell Saver Technician, working with a surgical transplant team at Deaconess Hospital. He would end his career serving as a Minister of a church in Dorchester, Jesus El Senor.
Oscar was known to be a hopeless romantic. He would marry five times and divorce four times. In Boston, he would meet his soul mate, his beloved wife, Sylvia (Vigin) Rivera.
Oscar lived a life of dedicated service which began long before he became a minister. He opened his home to migrant families, he mentored at-risk youths, he delivered meals to the homeless and often visited with them in local parks; helping those he could seek out services and shelter.
Services: Thursday, April 16, 2020
Viewing: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 10:00 am to 10:30 am
196 Warren Street
Roxbury, MA 02119
Funeral Service: April 16, 2020, 10:30 am to 11:30 am
196 Warren Street
Roxbury, MA 02119
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 16, 2020