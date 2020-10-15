1/
Owen Judge
Owen P. of South Boston, October 12, 2020. Beloved son of the late Owen and Catherine (Curry) Judge. Loving brother of Dr. James G. Judge and his wife Elizabeth M. of Cohasset and Fl. Devoted uncle of Elizabeth, Abigail and Kathryn. Dear great uncle of Maxwell, Jacob and Ellis.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions all services will be private. Vet. Vietnam U.S. Army. Member of the L St Running Club.

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the MSPCA or the L St. Running Club. For messages of condolence www.oconnorandson.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Memories & Condolences
October 14, 2020
RIP Owen, he will be greatly missed by the Boston running community
Aoife Parrella
October 14, 2020
Owen was such an amazing man, who would always come up to me after races all over Boston or would stop to chat with me about running while on a run in southie. He will be greatly missed
Tiffany Spearman
Friend
October 13, 2020
A wonderful guy and great friend..
Billy & Sheilah Colpoys
Friend
