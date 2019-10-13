Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
For more information about
Pasquale Candelino
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pasquale Candelino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasquale J. Candelino Jr.


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pasquale J. Candelino Jr. Notice
Of Somerville October 9, 2019. Beloved father of Pasquale J. Candelino III and his wife Kerri, Michael E. Candelino and Lauren J. Candelino. Loving brother of the late Joseph P. Candelino. Devoted grandfather of Pasquale J. Candelino IV. Longtime companion of Dottie Coppenrath. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Wednesday morning at 10 am followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Tuesday 4-8pm. Past owner and operator of Candelino's Continental, Somerville. Donations may be made in Pasquale's memory to the , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.



View the online memorial for Pasquale J. Jr. Candelino
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pasquale's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now