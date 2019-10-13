|
Of Somerville October 9, 2019. Beloved father of Pasquale J. Candelino III and his wife Kerri, Michael E. Candelino and Lauren J. Candelino. Loving brother of the late Joseph P. Candelino. Devoted grandfather of Pasquale J. Candelino IV. Longtime companion of Dottie Coppenrath. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Wednesday morning at 10 am followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Tuesday 4-8pm. Past owner and operator of Candelino's Continental, Somerville. Donations may be made in Pasquale's memory to the , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 13, 2019