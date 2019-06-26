|
92, of Milton formerly of Cochituate died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 23, 2019 following a period of declining health.
She was born in Lynn on September 26, 1926 the daughter of the late Timothy J. Daly and Florence E. (Foster) Daly.
She was the wife for 63 years of the late William J. Barry who died on May 13, 2010. Patricia was the devoted and loving mother of Nancy J. Barry; Joyce C. Barry-Sheehan; William J. Barry; Timothy J. Barry and his partner Veronica Balfour and the late Matthew Paul Barry. She is the sister of John L. Daly; Paul F. Daly; Barbara A. Dickson; Michael F. Daly and Deborah J. Daly.
Patricia spent her formative years in Cochituate and graduated from Wayland High School with the Class of 1944. Also, she was a graduate of The Hitchcock Secretarial School of Boston. Patricia resided in Milton for over 40 years and retired after a long and distinguished career as an Executive Administrative Assistant in the Return Teller Department of the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston.
She loved to travel throughout the United States and all through Europe. Patricia had a loving and generous spirit and loved to give to her family who was the center of her life. She always had a warm smile and a kind word for everyone.
Visitations will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Cochituate Village, Wayland.
Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main St (Rte. 27), Cochituate Village, Wayland.
Interment to follow in the Daly-Barry-Sheehan family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Cochituate Village, Wayland.
In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in her memory may be sent to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130 or VNA Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Dr, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in Boston Herald on June 26, 2019