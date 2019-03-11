|
|
82 years of Salem, died unexpectedly in Salem Hospital on March 7, 2019. She was a receptionist at the Marblehead Counseling Center for over 10 years. She also worked for as an executive secretary for Ernst & Young of Boston for 14 years. She is survived by her son and daughters, Kathleen Bennett-Hutchinson of Manchester, NH, Ronald T. Bennett and his wife Joanne of Danvers, Susan M. Bennett of Salem, Kimberly A. Bennett-Whitman and her husband Steven of Mansfield, her grandchildren, Victoria Hutchinson Bourque and her husband Eric, Taylor B. Hutchinson, Tina Nelson and her fianc? Allen Bolduc, Brian Bennett, Christine Bennett and her partner Eddie Cate, Jacquelyn Whitman and her fianc? Christopher Joyce, Erin Whitman, Keighan Whitman, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is the sister of the late John “Jack” Donohoe. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129) Lynn followed by a funeral mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Swampscott at 10:00 AM. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are on Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-a-bennett-donohoe
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 11, 2019