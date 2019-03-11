Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME
426 Broadway (Rte. 129)
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME
426 Broadway (Rte. 129)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. (Donohoe) Bennett

Notice Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. (Donohoe) Bennett Notice
82 years of Salem, died unexpectedly in Salem Hospital on March 7, 2019. She was a receptionist at the Marblehead Counseling Center for over 10 years. She also worked for as an executive secretary for Ernst & Young of Boston for 14 years. She is survived by her son and daughters, Kathleen Bennett-Hutchinson of Manchester, NH, Ronald T. Bennett and his wife Joanne of Danvers, Susan M. Bennett of Salem, Kimberly A. Bennett-Whitman and her husband Steven of Mansfield, her grandchildren, Victoria Hutchinson Bourque and her husband Eric, Taylor B. Hutchinson, Tina Nelson and her fianc? Allen Bolduc, Brian Bennett, Christine Bennett and her partner Eddie Cate, Jacquelyn Whitman and her fianc? Christopher Joyce, Erin Whitman, Keighan Whitman, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is the sister of the late John “Jack” Donohoe. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129) Lynn followed by a funeral mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Swampscott at 10:00 AM. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are on Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-a-bennett-donohoe
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Solimine Funeral Homes
Download Now