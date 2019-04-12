|
84, of Peabody, died Tuesday afternoon at the Massachusetts General Hospital following a brief illness. She was the devoted wife of the late Joseph W. Forbes.
Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late John and Beatrice (Murphy) Ryder. She was raised and educated in Lynn and was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, class of 1949. She has lived in Peabody for the past 30 years.
Patricia was a veteran of the Korean War who served with the United States Air Force stateside and was honorably discharged in 1955. Following the war, Patricia worked as an assembler for General Electric in Wilmington before she retired.
Family was everything to her, she enjoyed sharing laughs and had a keen sense of humor. She also enjoyed spending time with her St. Mary's High School girlfriends every year. She will be dearly missed by all
She is survived by her son Glenn Forbes of Peabody, her sisters, Mary Young of Peabody, Sr. Theresa Ryder, SND of Ipswich, Agnes Prescott and her husband Donald of Peabody, her brother Edward and his wife Elaine Ryder of GA, and by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Uzdavines.
Her funeral will be celebrated on Monday at 9:00 AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Ann's Church, Peabody to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be on Sunday from 3:00 until 5:00 PM. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For directions and on-line obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 12, 2019