age 67, of Raynham, died December 4, 2018 at New England Sinai Hospital. Pat was the loving wife of Eugene N. Gloss. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late John and Ethel (Aitken) Brown. Pat was raised in Dorchester and Quincy and was a graduate of Jeremiah E. Burke High School. For over 30 years, she had been employed by the Shaw Group in Stoughton as an Administrative Assistant. Always cheerful and friendly to everyone, Pat enjoyed her many friendships throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed traveling with her girlfriends, crocheting, needlepoint, Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles. She also loved the Pats.
In addition to her husband Gene, she is survived by his sons, Carl, Mark and Gene Gloss; her brothers Richard Brown and his wife Kathy and their son McCoy, David Brown and her sister Carol Brown. She is also survived by her close friends Donna and Jerry Stanton and their daughter Molley and Jeffrey and Terry Malcolm and their family. Pat was also the sister of the late Karen Boggess.
Funeral Services will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:45am. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Boston Herald on May 31, 2019