Formerly of West Roxbury, passed away on August 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William D. Hall. Loving daughter of the late Eleanor and Thomas McNamara. Sister of Barbara Budra of Nashua, NH., Kathleen Littlefield of Dedham, and the late Eleanor Labier. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and 13 godchildren. A private burial was held at Canton Corner Cemetery, Canton.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 23, 2019