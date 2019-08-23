Boston Herald Notices
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Patricia A. Hall

Patricia A. Hall Notice
Formerly of West Roxbury, passed away on August 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William D. Hall. Loving daughter of the late Eleanor and Thomas McNamara. Sister of Barbara Budra of Nashua, NH., Kathleen Littlefield of Dedham, and the late Eleanor Labier. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and 13 godchildren. A private burial was held at Canton Corner Cemetery, Canton.

P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins,

George F. Doherty & Sons

West Roxbury 617 325 2000



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
