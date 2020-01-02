|
In East Boston, December 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William H. Horn. Mother of Sean Horn of East Boston. Sister of the late Mary T. Goebel, Alice Opideee, James, William, Francis, John, Thomas and Charles Conville Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St. NEW LOCATION, [at Day Sq] EAST BOSTON Saturday morning, January 4, 2020, at 9. Funeral Mass in the Most Holy Redeemer Church, East Boston at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Friday, January 3, 4 - 8 PM. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mattapan. Patricia was a member of the ITAM Post 6, East Boston. At her request donations in her memory to would be appreciated. MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 2, 2020