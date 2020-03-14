|
of Dorchester passed away peacefully at home with her family on March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Miller, B.F.D. Loving mother of Pamela and her husband David Walsh of Ohio, and Jennifer Miller and her fiancé Droner Adrade of Franklin. Cherished grandmother of Kayla, Brennah, Meghan, Sean, Ryan, David Jr., and Emmett. Dear sister 12 loving siblings, and 10 caring siblings-in-law. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivam Blvd.) DORCHESTER Sunday from 2 to 6 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan's Church Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Patricia to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, BOURNE at 1:30pm. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 14, 2020