Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Brendan's Church
Interment
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:30 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
BOURNE, MA
View Map

Patricia A. (Blake) Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. (Blake) Miller Notice
of Dorchester passed away peacefully at home with her family on March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Miller, B.F.D. Loving mother of Pamela and her husband David Walsh of Ohio, and Jennifer Miller and her fiancé Droner Adrade of Franklin. Cherished grandmother of Kayla, Brennah, Meghan, Sean, Ryan, David Jr., and Emmett. Dear sister 12 loving siblings, and 10 caring siblings-in-law. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivam Blvd.) DORCHESTER Sunday from 2 to 6 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan's Church Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Patricia to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, BOURNE at 1:30pm. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.



View the online memorial for Patricia A., MILLER (Blake)
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -