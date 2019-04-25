|
, of Boston passed away on April 18, 2019 after a brief illness.Born in Peterbrough, NH, in April 20,1952. Daughter of the late Wilfred W. Nadeau & Frances M. (Russell) Nadeau.She leaves behind her children Barbara Welsh of Holden, Jason Chin of N. Andover, Angela Damon of Gardner. Sister Mary-Lou Philbrick of Bellingham, Carol Johnston of Medway, Skip (Francis) Nadeau of Natick, Brenda VanHouten of Northbridge, Florence Nadeau of Ashland.She leaves behind her dear friend Barbara Thompson, nieces, nephew, great-nieces and nephews and 6 grandchildren.She was predeceased by her siblings Wally (Wallace) Nadeau, Wilfred W. Nadeau Jr., a niece Johany Nadeau.She was a 1970 graduate of Natick High School. Pat was employed over 20 years by Star Market in the Fenway. She enjoy her work and living in the Fenway. Honoring her wishes, no funeral services.There will be a Celebration Of Life on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM, in the Brookline VFW, 386 Washington Street, Brookline, MA.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Patricia’s name to Dr. James Cleary’s research by visiting http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/JamesCleary.Or checks made payable to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute can be sent to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Attn: Angelle Kettlewell 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor Brookline, MA 02445 Memo line: Dr. Cleary’s Research Fund http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-a-reardon
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 25, 2019