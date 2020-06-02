Patricia A. (Frisoli) Renna
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of East Cambridge, May 29. Beloved mother of Patrice Logiudice and her husband John Paul and Michael Renna. Loving grandmother of Michael and Lindsey Logiudice. Sister of the late Lorraine Puzyn. Services are private. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For guest book please visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Patricia A. (Frisoli) RENNA

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved