of East Cambridge, May 29. Beloved mother of Patrice Logiudice and her husband John Paul and Michael Renna. Loving grandmother of Michael and Lindsey Logiudice. Sister of the late Lorraine Puzyn. Services are private. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For guest book please visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Patricia A. (Frisoli) RENNA
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.