Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
331 Old Colony Ave.
South Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Tibbetts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. "Sully" (Sullivan) Tibbetts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. "Sully" (Sullivan) Tibbetts Notice
in Las Vegas, NV formerly of South Boston January 5, 2020. Devoted mother of John and Allen of South Boston, Craig of FL and Kristyn of Las Vegas. Sister of Cookie DiStefano and Katherine Lane. Grandmother of Cassedy, Meghan, Johanna, Keagan, Jacy, Stephen and Chance Gwynn, Joseph Galinauskas, Shawn Smith and John Quinn. Great grandmother of Corey and Jonathan. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St SOUTH BOSTON on Friday January 10th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Monica Church 331 Old Colony Ave South Boston on Saturday January 11th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree



View the online memorial for Patricia A. "Sully" Tibbetts (Sullivan)
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -