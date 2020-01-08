|
in Las Vegas, NV formerly of South Boston January 5, 2020. Devoted mother of John and Allen of South Boston, Craig of FL and Kristyn of Las Vegas. Sister of Cookie DiStefano and Katherine Lane. Grandmother of Cassedy, Meghan, Johanna, Keagan, Jacy, Stephen and Chance Gwynn, Joseph Galinauskas, Shawn Smith and John Quinn. Great grandmother of Corey and Jonathan. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St SOUTH BOSTON on Friday January 10th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Monica Church 331 Old Colony Ave South Boston on Saturday January 11th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 8, 2020