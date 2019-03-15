Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
New Mt. Calvary Worship & Praise Tabernacle
1078 Blue Hill Avenue
Dorchester,, MA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
New Mt. Calvary Worship & Praise Tabernacle
1078 Blue Hill Avenue
Dorchester, MA
View Map
age 70, of Dorchester & Mattapan, passed away March 6, 2019. Though she will be greatly missed, we rejoice in Patricia Ann McDaniel Jackson’s triumphant return to our Heavenly Father. Patricia is the daughter of the late Mr. Thomas "Jeff" & Mrs. Sarah McDaniel. She is survived by her husband James Jackson; son, James “Scobbie” Jackson; daughter, Tiffany (Corey) Richardson; ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eleanor McDaniel and Dorothy Brown; three brothers Lazarus (Larain) McDaniel, Alfred (Mary) McDaniel, and Steve McDaniel, Ga, two sister-in laws, Rebecca McDaniel and Robbie (Freddie) Oliver, and five brothers-in-law, Jerome Poole, Tim Jackson, Lester B. Jackson, Earl (Monica) Jackson and Norman Jackson. Special nephew, Milton McDaniel and special nieces, Isabelle McDaniel, Norka Poole, April Howard and Maurita Poole. Friends and family are invited to attend Pat’s Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at New Mt. Calvary Worship & Praise Tabernacle, 1078 Blue Hill Avenue, Dorchester, MA 02124. Visiting with family, 10:00 a.m. at church. Interment will be private. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-ann-mcdaniel-jackson
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
