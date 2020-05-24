in Quincy formerly of South Boston passed away on May 19, 2020. Beloved companion of the late Franklin Adkins. Devoted mother of David and his wife Cathy of Plymouth, Robert of CT, Jason of Quincy, Cory and his wife Alicia of Holbrook. Loving grandmother of Elizabeth Loftus, Rachael, Tyler, Alexandra, Christopher, Jamie, Ryan, Kyle, Ava, Kayla and Brianna Neuman. Great grandmother of Giselle, Shamon, Jr., Benjamin, Emmalina, and Ariel. Sister of Tuni Aldrich, Kathy Smith, Arlette Fontes and the late Jean Joyce, Danny Shea and Frank Shea, Jr. Daughter of the late Frank and Marion (Cashman) Shea. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Patricia may be made to Covid 19 Relief Fund, 265 Franklin Street, Boston, MA 02110O'Brien Funeral HomeSouth Boston 617 269 1600