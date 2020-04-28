|
|
formerly McGrath, of Dorchester, Massachusetts passed away at the age of 80 on April 22, 2020 in the comfort of her sons.
Born and raised in Dorchester, Massachusetts, Patricia loved her community. After her education, she rose to be a District Manager for Avon with a successful career in sales management.
Patricia cherished her roles as mother, wife, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend, and neighbor. She loved people, parties and relished every moment of family and community. She would be the first to offer help and the last to leave the party. She was incredibly proud of her children and the life they had built.
As the President of the Ashmont Adams Neighborhood Association for nearly 20 years, she strived to enhance the community in which she lived. She helped found and coordinate the Annual Dorchester Chili Cook-Off, a fundraiser for the Dorchester Day Parade. In 2016, she received the Robert H. Quinn Award for Outstanding Community Leadership from the University of Massachusetts Boston. She has also been honored by the Dorchester YMCA for her commitment to community service, and by Boston Main Streets for her volunteerism. She was member of the board of directors at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UMass Boston and one of that program's biggest advocates.
Patricia is lovingly survived by her sons David X. O'Neill and Patrick J. O'Neill. Her grandchildren Kane X. O'Neill and Jaxson D. O'Neill. Her sister MaryAnn Nourse.
Patricia will join her deceased husband David B. O'Neill, her sister Bridget Olivolo, her brother Francis J. McGrath, and parents Patrick F. McGrath and Eleanor E. Kaminski to rest in peace.
Funeral arrangements are private due to government restrictions.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 28, 2020