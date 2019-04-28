|
of Woburn, died peacefully, Wednesday, April 24th, at her home with her family be her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold G. Malone.Born in Boston, Patricia was the only daughter of the late Harold H. and Mary A. (Bishop) Phipps. She was raised in Arlington and a graduate of Arlington High School. Patricia continued her education at Boston College where she received her Bachelor's Degree in nursing.Loving mother of Tracy Galvin and her husband Timothy of Woburn and Maureen M. Malone of Ipswich. Cherished grandmother of Eric A. Mazzio Jr., Patricia S Mazzio. and Harold A. Mazzio, as well as a loving great-grandmother. Dear sister of the late John, Harold Jr. and William Phipps.At the families request, there are no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Wednesday May 1 at 10 am, in St. Charles Church, 280 Main St., Woburn. Interment to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington. Donations may be made Ascend Hospice 100 Locke Drive, Marlborough, MA 01752 - 508-229-8390. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn, MA 01801. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-ellen-malone-phipps
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 28, 2019