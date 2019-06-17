Boston Herald Notices
|
Mackey Funeral Home
128 S. Main St. (Rt 114)
Middleton, MA 01949
(978) 774-0033
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mackey Funeral Home
128 S. Main St. (Rt 114)
Middleton, MA 01949
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Parish
Middleton, MA
View Map
Patricia G. Palladino

Patricia G. Palladino Notice
91, of Middleton, MA, passed on June 13, 2019. Born in Medford, MA, she was the daughter of the late Winifred & John Hannaford. Patricia grew up in Medford surrounded by loving brothers & sisters. She married Harold Brown and had six children. She later remarried to Pat Palladino, AKA "Daddy Pat". She worked for many years as a waitress and a home health aide. She enjoyed being an artist & quilt maker. Patricia was a former member of the choir at St. Agnes Parish in Middleton. She was the loving mother of Harold Brown & his wife, Aimee of Malden, Peggy Aleo and her husband Peter of Maine, Patty Howard and husband Paul of Middleton, Joseph Brown and his wife Debby of NH, James Brown and his wife Pat of Maine and Mary Spadafora and her husband Tony of Malden. Also leaving 14 grand & 14 great-grandkids & her loving companion Carlton. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours on Wednesday morning from 9am - 10:30am in the Mackey Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Rt. 114, Middleton, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Patricia at St. Agnes Parish, Middleton, MA at 11am. Burial at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield, MA. To leave a condolence kindly visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Boston Herald on June 17, 2019
