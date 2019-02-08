|
|
Limoli-Siravo Patricia “Pat” (Guerra) of Revere suddenly passed away after a brief illness on February 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Limoli Sr. of Revere and the late Vincent Siravo of Warwick, RI. Devoted mother of Edward “Teddie” Limoli Jr. of Winthrop and his loving girlfriend Kerry Aresco. Cherished sister of Sonia DePasquale-Walley and her late husband Kenneth Walley of Beachmont, and Edward Guerra and his wife Rita of AL. Dear sister in law of Phillip DePasquale. Also survived by many caring nieces and nephews. Pat will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00am. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of The Assumption Parish at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com. Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 8, 2019