age 75, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully, Monday, July 8, 2019 in the company of her family. Beloved wife for 52 years of James D. Dalton. Devoted mother of Kathie Dalton-Keane and her husband Sean of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Maeve and Bridget Keane.
Patsy was born in Boston to the late John and Mary (McDonough) Anderson. Although a long-time resident of Quincy, she was raised in Dorchester and educated in South Boston and graduated South Boston High School. One of nine siblings, she was the dear sister of Kathleen Rufo and her husband Tony of Weymouth, Edward Anderson of Quincy, and was pre-deceased by Robert, John, R. Gunnar, James, Barbara, and June Anderson. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Patsy was a homemaker but as a young woman had worked several years for the New England Telephone Company. She was dedicated to and loved her family, especially her two cherished granddaughters, supporting all their activities and accomplishments. She also held dear family holidays, close friends, and her French Street family. In her leisure time she enjoyed crossword puzzles, Foxwoods and her nightly Jeopardy with her husband.
Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Saturday, July 13th at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Friday 3 – 7 p.m. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.
For those who wish, donations in Patsy's memory may be made Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or RRF, for the benefit of High Schoolers In Need, c/o Eastern Bank, 34 Chapman Street, Quincy, MA 02170.
