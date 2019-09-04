Boston Herald Notices
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barile Family Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Barile Family Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA
Patricia Sheila (Curran) Harrington


1941 - 2019
Patricia Sheila (Curran) Harrington Notice
passed away at the age of 78 on August 31st after a long battle with cancer. A lifelong resident of Somerville, she is survived by her husband of 58 years, Timothy, her children Christine Weeks of Springfield, VA (Arthur), Timothy of Tewksbury (Denise), Michael of Peabody (Liane), Maureen of San Francisco, CA (Robert Singer) and Richard of Tewksbury (Mariella), in addition to her beloved thirteen grandchildren and thirteen nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother, Donald Curran. Those seeking a Scrabble battle have lost a routine and gracious victor. A Funeral Service will be Celebrated at the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT 28), Stoneham on Saturday, September 7th at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Patricia's Family at the funeral home on Friday, September 6th from 4 to 8pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Stoneham. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence www.barielfuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome.

Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life~Sharing Memories

781.438.2280



View the online memorial for Patricia Sheila, Harrington (Curran)
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
