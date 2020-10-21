1/
Patricia (Brown) Stone
of Dorchester, formerly of South Boston passed away suddenly on October 12.  Devoted wife of Robert Stone SR, mother of Allison, Robert, Jennifer, and Bridget Stone all of Dorchester.  She leaves behind seven grandchildren whom she loved dearly, two brothers, three sisters, and countless friends who will remember her fondly.  Her parents George and Helen Brown of Quincy preceded her.  Family and close friends are invited to attend her burial service, which will be held at Bourne National Cemetery on Friday, October 23, at 10:30 am.  There will also be a remembrance mass for anyone wishing to attend at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, 265 Mt. Vernon Street, Dorchester, on Sunday, October 25, at 12:00 pm.  



View the online memorial for Patricia Stone (Brown)

Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Service
10:30 AM
Bourne National Cemetery
OCT
25
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
St. Christopher's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Casper Funeral & Cremation Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
