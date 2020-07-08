1/1
Patrick A. Timilty
1967 - 2020
of West Roxbury passed away peacefully at Season's Hospice in Milton on July 4, 2020. Born in Boston on November 2, 1967, the beloved son of Elaine (Benson) and the late Joseph F. Timilty. Cherished father of Olivia M. Timilty and Patrick J. Timilty of West Roxbury. Loving brother of Joseph F. Timilty, Jr. of Canton, James E. Timilty of Walpole, Gregory B. Timilty of Boston, Bart A. Timilty of Canton and the late Kelly Ann and Kara Marie Timilty. Patrick is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Pat's funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Friday July 10, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre Street, West Roxbury at 10 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's memory may be to 529 Educational Funds for Olivia & Patrick Timilty c/o Marybeth Timilty, address Michael L. Mahoney PC 45 Braintree Hill Office Park Ste. 202 Braintree, MA 02184. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com

William J. Gormley Funeral Service

617-323-8600



View the online memorial for Patrick A. TIMILTY

Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Funeral
08:45 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
Much love and prayers for the Timilty family. Patrick? Please pray for them...and for all of us.
Kelly Thatcher
July 7, 2020
Eternal Rest grant unto him, O Lord, and may Perpetual Life shine upon him. May he Rest In Peace.

To the Timilty Family,

Patrick had a great smile and sense of humor. You are in my
prayers.

Jane Murphy
worked with Kara and Kelly
Jane Murphy
