(BPD ret.) of Milton and Quincy, originally from Co. Cork, Ireland, passed away peacefully in the company of his loving family, Saturday, April 20th. Beloved husband of the late Mary J. “Maureen” (Kane). Devoted father of Caroline Kinsella & her husband Michael of Milton, Elizabeth Russell & her husband Bryan Kearns of Bridgewater, Robert & his wife Desiree, Patrick and his partner Jennifer O’Neill and John Russell & his wife Kristen, all of Quincy. Dear brother of Maureen Ashness of NC and the late Jane Cantino, Anna Connelly, Henry Russell, John Russell and Margaret McNamee. Also survived by 9 cherished grandchildren. Patrick was a 36 year veteran of the Boston Police Dept., District A-1. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Sat. morning at 9. Visiting hour at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, 7:30 to 8:30 am, prior to Mass. Burial in Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and guest book please see: www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696 - 4200 http://www.lastingmemories.com/patrick-finbar-russell
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 23, 2019