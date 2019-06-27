Boston Herald Notices
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica's Church
of South Boston passed away suddenly June 21, 2019, age 29. Lovingly survived by father Brian Joyce, mother Denise Foster & Stepmom Kimberly Smith. Dear brother of Jaelyn Joyce Smith & Jordan Purcell. Cherished uncle of Gianna Purcell. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2 to 6 PM at the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street in SOUTH BOSTON. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10 AM in St. Monica's Church. Interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery. For online guestbook www.CasperFuneralServices.com. Brother of local 7 Ironworkers.



Published in Boston Herald on June 27, 2019
