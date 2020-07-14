Of Somerville formerly of South Boston July 12, 2020. Beloved father of Karen L. O'Connell and her husband Michael of Hanson, Cindy L. Martignetti and her husband Michael of Malden. Dear grandfather of Kristen, Scott, Kaitlyn, Kelsea Fitzgerald, Marc and Jake Martignetti. Great grandfather of Graham and Lydon Fitzgerald. Visiting hours for Paul will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Wednesday 3:00 - 7:00. Relatives and friends invited. Late Veteran, US Army, Vietnam 82nd Airborne. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Paul's memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Please wear face coverings to all services.