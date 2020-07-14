1/
Paul A. Malone
Of Somerville formerly of South Boston July 12, 2020. Beloved father of Karen L. O'Connell and her husband Michael of Hanson, Cindy L. Martignetti and her husband Michael of Malden. Dear grandfather of Kristen, Scott, Kaitlyn, Kelsea Fitzgerald, Marc and Jake Martignetti. Great grandfather of Graham and Lydon Fitzgerald. Visiting hours for Paul will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Wednesday 3:00 - 7:00. Relatives and friends invited. Late Veteran, US Army, Vietnam 82nd Airborne. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Paul's memory to St.  Jude Children's Hospital.  Please wear face coverings to all services.



View the online memorial for Paul A., MALONE


Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
