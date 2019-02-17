|
HAUGH Paul B. age 28, of West Roxbury died February 14, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Devoted son of Joseph and Helen (Bittrich). Cherished brother of James Haugh and his wife Becky of North Weymouth, John Bittrich (Haugh) and his wife Mish of Somerville, William Haugh and Highland of Seattle and Joseph, Sean and Matthew Haugh all of West Roxbury. Devoted uncle of Ben and Tom Haugh. Loving Grandson of Helen (Simmons) Bittrich of St. Petersburg, FL and the late John Bittrich, Francis J. and Ruth (Malone) Haugh. Also survived by many valued aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers. Paul was a proud Local 7 Ironworker and U.S.M.C. Military Police Combat Veteran who served his country in Afghanistan. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10 o’clock. Visiting hours Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to Boston Vet Center, 7 Drydock Ave, Suite 2070, Boston, MA 02210-2303. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com WILLIAM J. GORMLEY FUNERAL SERVICE 617-323-8600
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 17, 2019