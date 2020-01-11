Boston Herald Notices
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul F. Jedrey Notice
of Wakefield, NH formerly of Cambridge Jan. 8, 2010. Father of Donna M. Jedrey, Edward F. Jedrey and Patricia A. Kelley & her husband Thomas all of Belmont. Step father of Dennis Riley of NH. Grandfather of Jared Jedrey& his wife Amber & Jordan Jedrey. Great grandfather of Justin, Arianna & Jason Jedrey. Former husband of the late Dorothy E. & the late Beverly Jedrey. Visiting hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), Watertown on Monday 4-8 P.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Retired employee Raytheon Corp.



Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
