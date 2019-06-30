|
|
age 65, of Lynn, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was the husband of the late Susan M. Foley. Born and raised in Jamaica Plain and Boston, he resided in Lynn for 43 years. He was a graduate of Boston Tech, Class of 1972. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a machinist for General Electric for 36 years. He belonged to the Franco American, Post 507. Paul enjoyed bird watching, playing the lottery daily and coin collecting, (especially with the comfort of a Budweiser) and spending time with his chihuahua, "Princess". Paul is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne Foley-Bell and James J. Bell of Lynn, Paul J. Foley and his fiancé Mandy Ogden of Woodstock, CT, his longtime companion Diana Nickerson of Lynn, his grandchildren Christopher Foley of Lynn, James L. Bell of San Francisco, CA, Ryan J. Bell and Nicholas J. Bell, both of Lynn, Alison Foley, Hannah Foley, Hailey Foley and Madeline Ogden, all of Woodstock, CT, his siblings Joey Foley of Norwood, Michael Foley of Seekonk, Jeanie Foley of Dedham and Mary Foley of Florida, his sisters-in-law, Maryann Smart of Taunton, Maureen Goode of Randolph and Jean McCusker of Sandwich and was the brother-in-law of the late Patricia, Margaret, Leo and Robert Sullivan. His funeral service will be held in the Goodrich Funeral Home, 128 Washington St., Lynn on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Visitation is Monday, 5:00 – 8:00 pm.
View the online memorial for Paul Foley Sr.
Published in Boston Herald on June 30, 2019