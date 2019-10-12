|
of Lynn, October 9, 2019, age 64, retired Marblehead police officer, beloved husband of Paula A. (DeGusto) Belyea, brother of Patricia Robitaille of Andover, Thomas Belyea of Merrimack, NH and Richard Belyea of Peabody. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Adelaide's Church, 708 Lowell St., Peabody, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody, Monday from 4 to 8 pm. Burial at the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Contributions may be made in his memory to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For directions and online guestbook please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 12, 2019