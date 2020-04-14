Boston Herald Notices
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Paul J. Harrington Notice
of Everett, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in the Dexter House Healthcare in Malden. He had been in failing health. Paul was 79 years old, just one week shy of his 80 birthday.Born in Everett, Paul had been a lifelong resident. He retired from the Boston Herald newspaper as a printer working for over 49 years. Paul was a member of the Everett Council, Knights of Columbus #97 and the C.W.A. Local # 8, Boston. Son of the late John Harrington and Emma (Giannone). Beloved husband of Carol M. (Beauregard) Harrington for over 57 years. Dear and devoted father of Linda Cerra and her husband, Paul of Lexington, Paul J. Harrington, Jr. and his wife, Daisy of Florida and Karen Smith and her husband, Chris of Medford. Brother of William Harrington and his wife Beth of Florida and the late John Harrington. Loving grandfather of Patrick Harington, Paula Cowen and her husband, Brad, Michael Cerra, Kaleigh Smith, Connor Smith and Meghan Smith. And loving great-grandfather of Faith Cowen and Denver Cowen. Due to the current restrictions place on all of us because of COVID-19, all services will be held privately for the immediate family and a memorial service will be held when it becomes possible. Arrangements by the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett, 617.387.3120.

Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
