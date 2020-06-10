Paul J. Hogan
of South Boston June 6, 2020. Husband of Kathleen (Horan) Hogan. Loving father of Paul D. Hogan. Stepfather of Thomas J and Christopher M. Kelley. Son of the late James F. and Claire (Doyle) Hogan. Beloved brother of Elizabeth, George and Lorraine Hogan, Janet Bartel and her husband Kevin. Brother-in-law of Patricia Hogan. Predeceased by James, William, Marilyn, Claire and Garfield Thomas, Ronald, Charles and Thomas Hogan. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and close friends. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Thursday June 11th from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 845 East Broadway South Boston on Friday June 12th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Paul's name to the Gavin Foundation 675 East Fourth Street South Boston, MA 02127.



View the online memorial for Paul J. Hogan


Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
My sincere condolences to my good friend Paul. He was a good man and great father. He will be missed immensely.
JerrySparrow
Friend
June 9, 2020
May god bless you Paul. You are a good man and will be missed by many
Chris aylward
Friend
