After a lengthy illness Jan 24, 2020. Beloved son of the late Philip & Dolly Virgilio. Dear brother of Philip, Diane & Susan Virgilio all of So. Boston & the late Nancy Virgilio-Brown & her husband William Brown of Quincy. Loving nephew of John Foley & Michael Ciaglo of Provincetown. Also lovingly survived by Nieces & Nephews Joy & Steven Murphy of Plymouth, Kenneth & Hannah White of Maine, Anthony & Amy Brown of Braintree, Danielle & Christina Brown of No. Andover & Great Uncle to Kendall White of Maine. Funeral services were private for online guestbook casperfuneralservices.com
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 27, 2020