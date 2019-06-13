|
|
63, of Stoneham, passed away suddenly from heart complications on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was the devoted son of Gloria (Plouffe) McDonald Carlson of Falmouth and the late Philip McDonald. Beloved partner of Teri Reardon of Brockton. Loving father of Ryan and Cristina McDonald of Philadelphia, Evan and Stephanie McDonald of Marshfield, and Kerry McDonald of San Francisco. Cherished "Papa" to Ainsley, Ava, Charlotte and Jackson. Dear brother to Karen McDonald and partner Jane Hopkins of Whitman, Philip and Theresa McDonald of Maryland, Susan and Steve Beddia of Raynham, and Christoper McDonald of Whitman. He was a loving and loyal friend to many, and he enjoyed being surrounded by his family and friends.
Paul grew up with in Holbrook, where he was a graduate of Holbrook High School and a member of the Golf Team, a game he enjoyed all of his life. He graduated with honors from UMass Dartmouth in 1978 where he majored in Mechanical Engineering. He enjoyed a successful career as an engineer and software consultant, most recently as Director of Federal Business Development at Siemens PLM Software for 15 years.
He was an excellent banjo player and musician, and enjoyed playing music with his lifelong friend Tom Hagerty in Raw Honey and the Tom Hagerty band. He attended and performed at many bluegrass festivals and at Sally O'Brien's pub in Somerville for the past 15 years. Paul also enjoyed cheering on his favorite sports teams, especially the New York Giants. He loved classic cars and working on them. Paul would have liked everybody to be reminded that Lynwood Cafe has the undisputed best pizza in Massachusetts. Paul's motto was to work hard and to play hard. He was very good at both. He did not want to be mourned, but instead for everyone to celebrate his life. He wished everyone to "have a spahkling day!" His bright smile and sense of humor will be missed by all who were lucky enough to spend time with him.
A celebration of Paul's life will be held for close friends and family at 4:00pm on Saturday, June 15th at the Rockland Golf Course. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully ask that donations be sent in Paul's name to the Tufts Medical Center TAVR Program at 800 Washington St., Box number 231 Boston, Massachusetts 02111 c/o Tufts Medical Center Development Office. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwright funeral.com.
View the online memorial for Paul Michael McDONALD
Published in Boston Herald on June 13, 2019