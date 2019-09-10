|
|
The world lost an amazing soul on Sept. 8, 2019 when Paul Robert Daniels, loving father, husband and grandfather, passed away at the age of 72 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.
Paul was born on Nov. 3, 1946 in Cambridge, MA, to Dorothy Ernest and James Daniels. For a man who stood 5-foot-5, he was larger than life and willing to take on whatever was thrown his way. After he was forced to drop out of Cambridge Rindge & Latin School in order to help his support his family, Paul became a mechanic and eventually the first person in his family to own a car. He also served his country during the Vietnam War.
In his younger years, Paul rode through the city of Boston on his Harley and admittedly caused some trouble. He found his rock on Sept. 20, 1981 when he married Jane Francis Dellemonico. Together they raised two children, Mark and Jenelle.
Paul worked as a mechanic and diesel mechanic for decades. He could do it all from building motors from scratch to fixing diesel trucks. He was the handiest of handymen. You wouldn't find him on a computer or smart phone. Paul loved the outdoors. He fished, hunted and kept one of the best gardens around. He also loved sports and passionately rooted for the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins. He was known as one of the nicest people on the planet and someone who showed compassion and an ability to look for the best in others. The world was a better place with him in it.
Paul is survived by his wife Jane, son Mark and wife Becky, daughter Jenelle Wigger and husband Thomas and his two grandchildren, Tyler and Jasmine Daniels, who think the world of the man they call Papa. He also leaves behind Angela Daniels Clavette and Christopher Daniels. Paul's also adored by nieces, nephews, friends and family everywhere.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11th from 4 – 8PM at the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. A service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11am in the funeral home with cremation to follow. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Paul Robert Daniels
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 10, 2019