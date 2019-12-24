|
age 71 passed away in his sleep the morning of December 18th, 2019. He is survived by his beloved ex-wife, Lynne Sallinger of Saugus, MA, his loving son Jason Sallinger with wife Alicia Sallinger of Raleigh, NC, and his daughter Erica Sallinger of Saugus, MA as well as Paul's sisters Margaret Brown, Barbara Donlon, Janis Sallinger, and Martha Sallinger {deceased} along with many nieces and nephews. His legacy will also remain with his beloved family throughout Boston who cared greatly for him and all have fun and heart felt tales of his uplifting nature.
A graduate of Bentley College, Paul worked driving taxi cabs through his schooling. He worked at Gibbs Oil then Hills Department Stores as an accountant. After this time Paul returned to being a cab driver. A professional cab driver, he would tailor each ride according to the needs of the fare. Being outstanding at intrapersonal skills, he was able to quickly understand the person needing the ride then drive and act accordingly. He made many fond connections with people and even gave "Paulie Tours" around Boston full of stories, factoids, and rare hidden spots of beauty to friends, family, and friends of friends. One of his prized moments driving was being able to recognize the woman he was transporting as Anwar Sadat's daughter having never seen her face before nor any of Sadat's children.
A respectable intellectual, a joyful jokester, a hackney licensed driver with high standards, an outstanding father, and a person on a 4 pm to 4 am schedule. Many will miss the perky evening calls of "GOOD morning!" Many will simply miss him. What happens when you need a joke and the joke man is dead? He had jokes and tales filed away for almost any situation imaginable. He made us all smile. He never seemed to be extremely fond of flowers (though he enjoyed photographing roses.) In lieu of flowers hail a cab. There were no charities that appeared to move him much. Opposed to donating to charity, over tip. He seriously did not want a wake or services. The idea of being in a somber, morose room bothered him greatly. Instead, we shall make merry, tell tales, and enjoy one another in one of his favorite fun environments. You are all invited to stop by Thornton's Fenway Bar & Grille (100 Peterborough St., Boston, MA) on the evening/night of January 14th, 2020. Ramble On.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 24, 2019