of South Boston and Quincy, died suddenly on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was 58. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, October 29th 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Wednesday, October 30th prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for obituary, directions and online condolences.
Published in Boston Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019