Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Paul William "Skud" Skudris

of South Boston and Quincy, died suddenly on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was 58. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, October 29th 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Wednesday, October 30th prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for obituary, directions and online condolences.



Published in Boston Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
