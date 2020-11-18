1/
Paula F. Hamilton
(McAlavy) in South Boston formerly of Milton passed away on November 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry H. Hamilton. Devoted mother of Cheryl MacKoul and her husband Lenny of Dorchester, Christopher Hamilton and his wife Monica of South Boston. Loving grandmother of Aiden Hamilton, Anna and Emily MacKoul. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St SOUTH BOSTON on Friday November 20th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston on Saturday November 21st at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private. Paula was a longtime civilian employee of the Boston Police Dept.



Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
