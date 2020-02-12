Home

Paula (Harris) Faison

Paula (Harris) Faison Notice
of Brockton, January 31, 2020. Beloved mother of George Harris, Gerald Harris and Pamela Thompson. She leaves 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild extended family and dear friends. Funeral Service Friday at 11AM at Morning Star Baptist Church, 1257 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan. Visiting with the family at 10AM. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com



Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
