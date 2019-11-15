|
Of Billerica, formerly of Malden, Nov. 14. Beloved wife of Bernard C. Ferrari. Mother of Connie Ferrari of Billerica and Bernard Ferrari Jr. and his wife Jane of MI. Sister of Sandy Donnelly and her husband Paul of Woburn, Karen Mahoney of Billerica, Maureen McCauley of Burlington and Pamela Carney and her husband Kevin of Arlington. Grandmother of Jamie and Jordan Ferrari. Also survived by many brothers-in-law and their wives and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister-in-law of the late Jim Nerpouni and Larry McCauley Visiting hours will be held Saturday at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 9 – 11 a.m. followed by a Graveside Service at the Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 15, 2019