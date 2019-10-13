Boston Herald Notices
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
Paula J. (Pinkham) Lawlor

Paula J. (Pinkham) Lawlor Notice
of Walpole, formerly of Norwood, October 9, 2019, age 71. Beloved wife of Richard E. Lawlor. Loving mother of Rita J. Lawlor of Leominster. Sister of the late Stanley Robert Pinkham, Jr. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Paula's Life Celebration on Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery in Norwood.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
