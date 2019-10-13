|
|
of Walpole, formerly of Norwood, October 9, 2019, age 71. Beloved wife of Richard E. Lawlor. Loving mother of Rita J. Lawlor of Leominster. Sister of the late Stanley Robert Pinkham, Jr. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Paula's Life Celebration on Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery in Norwood.
View the online memorial for Paula J., LAWLOR (Pinkham)
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 13, 2019