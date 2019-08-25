|
|
formerly of Boxford & Somerville, Aug 21. Wife of Richard C. Merrigan. Loving mother of Sean P. Merrigan and wife Vanessa M. Merrigan of North Andover and Ryan J. Merrigan and wife Justina Kennefick-Merrigan of Odenton, MD. Cherished Nana of Nolan P. Merrigan. Sister of Patricia Urbaczewski of Wakefield and the late Larry Dennehy, Jr. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10am. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7pm.
For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
View the online memorial for Paula J. Merrigan (Dennehy)
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 25, 2019