Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Love Tabernacle
101 Nightingale Street
Dorchester, MA
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Love Tabernacle
101 Nightingale Street
Dorchester, MA
Pauline Frances (Christie) Latson

Pauline Frances (Christie) Latson
of Roxbury passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019. Bartender at Packy's for 25 years. Beloved mother of Anthony Latson of Canton, Carla Latson of Dorchester, Aundrea Gurley of Brockton, Clara Barthell of GA and the late Paul M. and Frank T. Latson. Dear sister of Lewis Christie, Jean Haynes, Enid Williams, Leah Christie, Miriam Smith, Doris Boardley and the late Althea Helm, Raymond Christie and Adullah Sabree. She is survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, extended family and a host of friends. Funeral Service 11AM Saturday at Greater Love Tabernacle 101 Nightingale Street, Dorchester. Visiting with the family at 10AM. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
