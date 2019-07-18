|
of Roxbury, July 13, 2019 at age 93. Wife of the late John Cain. Beloved mother of Bobbie Cain, Bettie Lundy, Wesley Cain, Jacqueline Cain, Dorothy Wilson, Jody (Greg) Jordan, Willie Eason, Lillian (William) Rodger, Gregory Burgess and the late Patricia Cain, Derwin Cain and Dorothea Lassiter. Dear sister of Margaret Lawrence and Alonzo McDonald, Jr. Loving Godmother of Linda (Gram) Griffin. She is survived by 17 Grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, cousins and friends. Funeral Service Saturday at 11 AM at Grant AME Church, 1906 Washington Street., Roxbury. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Burial Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of Boston. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com.
Published in Boston Herald on July 18, 2019