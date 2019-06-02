|
of Malden, May 29th. Beloved wife of the late Joseph S.D. Giglio. Loving mother of Pat Mirley and her husband Mark of Malden. Sister of Lorraine Callahan and her late husband Jack, the late John Carvalho and the late Mary Riley and her late husband John. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her furry grandson Murphy. Pauline was a longtime resident of Malden, a proud homemaker and an extraordinary cook and baker. She enjoyed crocheting and sharing her creations with others. Pauline was always there for anyone in need. First and foremost, Pauline was a wonderful wife of 70 years to her late husband Joe and a loving mother to her daughter Pat and her husband Mark. At the request of her family, services are private. Memorial donations in Pauline’s name may be made to Folds of Honor, an organization that supports the families of fallen military hero’s. www.foldsofhonor.org. http://www.lastingmemories.com/pauline-helen-carvalho-giglio
Published in Boston Herald on June 2, 2019