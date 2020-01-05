|
|
of Winthrop formerly of Revere, passed away suddenly, surrounded by his loving family at Mass. General Hospital after a brief illness.
Peter was born in Revere on April 3,1943 to Joseph and Doris (Freedman) Felt. Peter graduated Revere High School in 1962. He then went on to work at various restaurants and night clubs on Revere Beach before starting his own painting company as well as working for the Revere Housing Authority for 20 years. He became a friend of Bill W. on July 16, 1975 and passed away with 44 years of sobriety. He met the love of his life Patti Hurley in 1985. After several year of courting, dating and convincing, they were married December 14, 1991. Peter and Patti lived in Revere and Winthrop and no matter where they were, they always had a home welcoming to all. Peter was never shy to share his opinion, however, he was always your biggest advocate. He wouldn't hesitate to land a helping hand, listen to a story or his favorite, share a story with you. Later in life, Peter became Santa. He spread the Christmas Cheer all over Massachusetts, often volunteering for hours for people in need to try and brighten their day. He will be missed by many.
Peter is survived by his wife Patricia "Patti" Hurley-Felt, son Charles "Buddy" Felt, grandchildren Madison and CJ Felt, brother Charles Felt and his wife Catherine and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and countless friends. He is predeaceased by his parents and brother Joseph Felt.
Family and friends will honor Peter's life by gathering at St. John the Evangelist Church in Winthrop on Tuesday January 7th from 4:00PM to 7:00PM followed by a funeral mass in celebration of Peter's life at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Winthrop CASA 45 Pauline St. Winthrop, MA. For more info or to send an online condolence visit ruggieromh.co
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 5, 2020