of Melrose, formerly of Medford, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 with his family by his side. Beloved father of Cassandra M. Staffieri and her boyfriend Mike Curran of Wakefield, Kimberly J. Snook of Medford and Tommy R. Snook of Arlington. Adored grandfather of Stephanie J. Pittman and Scott C. Hurd. Cherished son of the late Sebastiano and Virginia (Giordano) Staffieri. Dear brother of Ann Staffieri of Medford. Peter was a graduate of Medford High School-Class of 1964. Prior to his retirement, Peter was a bus driver for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. Peter was a member of Club 24 where he enjoyed playing cards. He loved helping others, spending time with his friends and family, his cat Louie, and cheering on his favorite team the Montreal Canadiens. His funeral will be from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., Medford on Friday, June 28th at 9AM followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St. Medford at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Thursday 4-8PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Peter's name to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net.
Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
View the online memorial for Peter A. Staffieri
Published in Boston Herald on June 26, 2019