Peter Bradley
Peter "Duff" of Hyde Park, 62, formerly of Dorchester's Neponset section, passed away on November 25, 2020. He passed peacefully and family members were by his side. Peter was the son of the late Mary C. (McInnis) and the late Arthur J. Bradley. Brother of Arthur Jr. and his wife Mary Lou of Bridgton ME; the late Mary Ellen Blake and husband, Fran, of Middleboro; Joanne Ryan and husband, Patrick, of Plymouth; Dorothy Kehoe and husband, Richard, of San Diego; the late Michael J. of Hanson; Beth Ann Bradley Johnson of Plymouth. Father of Francine Amentola. Grandfather to Michael and Matt Amentola and Great Grandfather to Anthony Amentola. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Pete was a retired member of Carmen's Union, Local 59, who worked as a laborer for the MTA for 40 years. He loved Boston sports and avidly followed all the of the teams. Duff was involved for many years with the Union's "Toys for Tots" program. He also worked the polls for many local politicians. He had also been a Deputy Commissioner for the State Boxing Commission. Pete had also run the Boston Marathon. Pete seemed to know everybody. No matter what the issue, Pete knew a guy for that!

Due to the ongoing health crisis, a private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Ann's Church, NEPONSET. For expressions of sympathy, please visit

www.oconnorandson.com



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
